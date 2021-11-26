I reflected back on the day of giving thanks, and all that came to my mind was, "Wow." Through all the trials and the doors that were opened, it has been a humbling experience.
My sincere thanks goes out to everyone at The Galveston County Daily News, for offering me the opportunity to write this column.
Now, let's catch up on some fishing reports.
Earlier this week, Stephen Roach launched his kayak from Eagle Point Fishing Camp. Venturing not too far from outside the marina, Roach landed on a school of redfish. He retained his legal limit of three, while catching and releasing several that were undersized. He used live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
Capt. Sammy Orlando fished in West Galveston Bay this past week. He took his brother-in-law Drew Szilagyi and nephew Luke Szilagyi out for a fun day of catching. The day started off slow with only undersized trout being landed.
Orlando decided to make a move into a back lake. There, they found a willing school of keeper reds, ranging in size upward of 26 inches. They also picked up five nice trout before calling it a day. All the fish were caught on live shrimp fished underneath a popping cork.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his neighbor Gilbert Mendoza enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving outing. Launching from Baytown, they quickly landed three keeper trout. Then the bite just quit as fast as it started. Making a move farther up into the channel, Cruz and Mendoza again quickly landed six more keeper trout before the bites stopped.
They spent the next couple hours searching for that last trout, only landing one slot red and three keeper drums to finish the day. That last trout is still swimming around out there. All were caught on live shrimp underneath a popping cork.
Allan Stubblefield and I ran from Eagle Point, up past Morgan's Point this past week. Stubblefield wanted to learn the area, so I hopped on his boat. We quickly landed on a school of bull reds in Tabbs Bay. After landing three of them, we ran up the channel so he could explore the different bays and become familiar with this area while landing a few trout and flounder in the process.
It looks like Saturday morning might be good early before the forecast rains. I'm going to run some folks out on their boat in West Galveston Bay. I hope we'll have a little sunshine, or it's going to be a chilly day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
