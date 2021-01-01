Here we are into the new year. While the end of 2020 saw poor fishing conditions, we are starting out with better weather. If you don’t mind being cold, there could be some good action this weekend.
My prediction is that if trout are your objective, night fishing around lighted areas would be best. Otherwise, for a variety of fish, mostly pan fish, then protected areas around Seawolf Park, the Galveston Channel and Moses Lake would be good choices.
While the flounder run is most likely over, there likely will be some stragglers around areas heading to the Gulf of Mexico. Not all flounder participate in the annual migration and a good number remain in the bays and deeper parts of the back lakes.
Food is the key to keeping flounder around. The same actually is true of other fish as well.
So, where will the action take place this weekend? Looking over past Reel Reports for early January, it can be seen that West Bay is often mentioned as a productive spot. Areas around Greens Cut and the Confederate Reef Triangle tend to hold some nice fish when the tide is moving.
Which is the better of the tides to fish during the winter? While that is debatable, it seems that a majority of the anglers prefer an incoming tide.
We are entering a time of year when the near shore wells and platforms, also called rigs, are productive for a variety of pan fish including large Gulf trout and a variety of other fish. Occasionally, a keeper sized (15 inches) red snapper will be found among the reef fish at those locations.
Rigs located beyond 9 nautical miles from shore might produce some red snapper. They are, however, illegal to retain because of the location being in federal waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.