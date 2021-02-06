Fishing on Saturday was just about limited to a few die-hards who were yearning to wet a line bad enough to endure chilly, uncomfortable conditions to fish.
I certainly fall into the category of those yearning to fish. However, it was just too unpleasant to try to get to some of my favorite fishing grounds Saturday morning with the cold wind and misting rain.
Sunday appears to be better, with sunshine in the forecast for most of the day, and perhaps there will be a larger number of anglers on the water. Tide levels were increasing Saturday, and by mid-day were running above normal. That could offer a benefit to Sunday fishing.
Looking ahead to what we can expect this week, we again are confronted with another cold front headed our way and closer to next weekend we could see some conditions that might drive fish, especially trout, into some of the deeper holes around Offatts Bayou and Moses Lake.
At this point no freezes are in the forecast, at least through the short term.
Next Sunday is Valentine's Day, and I have often mentioned that my records show that if we can get past mid-February, the chances of a severe freeze diminish considerably. While temperatures below freezing do occur through much of March, most are short-lived and do not have the impact of December and early January freezing events.
One thing on our side is that the days are becoming noticeably longer, and the longer periods of sunshine will help.
