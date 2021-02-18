While we wait on the verdict as to the effects of the freeze on our stocks of fish, let's look ahead and try to determine what will take place on the fishing scene.
For the next several days, conditions are not going to be good for fishing whether from the shore or in a boat. Next week, we should have more settled weather, with temperatures and wind velocities more favorable for fishing.
One thing that is almost certain is that the fish are in a stunned mode, with little movement taking place. Water temperatures in the low- to mid-40s are keeping fish concentrated in deeper waters and not moving. Water readings in that range are where trout become threatened as they cannot stand prolonged periods in water that cold.
If your sights are on offshore fishing in the near future, you should be in good shape as far as fish stocks go. The elements are about the only handicap for heading offshore in the near future.
Again, we would appreciate any information from readers on sightings of fish floating on or near the surface of the water. More importantly, would you please pass that information on to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department at 800-792-1112.
