Action on reds was reported by jetty anglers last weekend, with some nice slot and bulls caught on the Gulf side of both jetties. Sheepshead also were among the fish caught.
While reds, sheepshead and a variety of pan fish were providing action around the rocks, flounder still were concentrated around the Galveston Ship Channel, Concrete Ship Selma, Bolivar “Junk Yard” and Texas City Dike.
Cody Dunn and friends fished the Galveston Channel on Saturday and caught 30 of the flat fish in six hours of fishing. The largest was 24 inches in length and four more than 20 inches were released. The bait of choice was Gulps.
Perry Hesscock called in to say he landed his largest flounder, a23-inch sow, while fishing near the base of the Texas City Dike on Sunday. Hesscock limited out with his other fish measuring a respectable 18 inches. Flounder Pounders were his choice of bait.
George Nations and his two sons G.J. and Rusty fished various areas between the dike and Pelican Island, with the action taking place around the Concrete Ship Selma. There they caught five flounder, one short of a three-man limit, and a bull red that was tagged and retained.
Live mullet were the baits and the catch took place around noon Sunday.
Adrian Smith sent a note reporting his limiting out on flounder at the Bolivar Junk Yard on Sunday. Smith was one of the waders fishing around all of the debris and caught two flounder with the largest weighing just more than 5 pounds. Pearl Gulps were the baits.
