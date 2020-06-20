Thunderstorms came as a surprise to most anglers fishing on Saturday. However, the benefits were welcomed by most. For one, cooler temperatures set in, and in some areas the bite turned on.
One area that was producing nice fish was the granite rocks along the shoreline around the bend from the U.S. Coast Guard Station. During the fall bull red run and spring drum run, lots of large fish are caught all along that area.
Saturday, trout along with reds and drum were being caught with limits of trout coming easily for anglers fishing before the rain hit.
Gus Alvarez, one of our frequent contributors, sent the following report on his Saturday morning fishing in West Bay.
“Capt. Kent, I fished the West Bay south shoreline this morning. I was in the water by 4:30 a.m. and there was a light south breeze. The trout were in a feeding frenzy in 2 feet of water over oyster shell.
"Trout up to 17 inches were smashing my top waters. Many undersized and a few up to 17 inches were released. Switched over to pearl white Chicken Boys to pick up some flounder and to my surprise the reds started hitting them.
"Released a few rat reds and a slot but kept one 22-inch red for lunch. I’ve been fishing every weekend in my usual areas in West Bay. I have been targeting drains, marsh and oyster shells. The flounder have been plentiful.
"My buddy and I have been consistently taking flounder. They have good weight on them. It’s hard to believe that they are in trouble. I’m changing my habit of keeping flounder to freeze. I’ll do my part and only keep what I will eat that weekend. As you know, I don’t have any difficulty finding them. Until next time.”
Rain chances will be with us all week, peaking around Wednesday.
