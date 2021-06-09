We have had to deal with rain, now we have the wind. Someone take note, and let’s see how many windy days we will have in June.
Forecast for Wednesday was for the winds to come down. It did maybe for this first hour of the day. People were still out doing what they do and have a passion for, which is fishing.
I went again Wednesday right back to the same place as where we caught the reds, Moses Lake. As one could guess, no redfish. We did find some schooling trout, which saved the day. Most of the fish Wednesday came on a variety of soft plastics using a one-quarter ounce lead head.
Capt. Juan Cruz, who keeps his boat at Eagle Point, also ran a group Wednesday. They used live shrimp underneath popping corks and had a few specks and sheepshead. Juan fished in the vicinity of Eagle Point.
I ran into Chris Robb and Rachel Adaza before I left Eagle Point. They were buying bait, and we talked for a bit. He stated they fished Confederate Reef on Tuesday. They caught trout and reds using soft plastics and live croakers. On Sunday, they caught trout and reds again, wading Sportsman Road throwing croakers.
I received a delightful email from Greg Hagerud on Wednesday afternoon. He braved the elements in the morning and reported catching rat reds, good numbers of puppy drum and one keeper trout.
For those who may ask what is a rat red or puppy drum? It is a fish that is undersized, not legal to retain. He did say the undertow was very bad. Hagerud was near the East End rock groins in front of Saltgrass restaurant.
I did read for a brief minute this morning of another rescue near the Galveston causeway bridge. Six passengers were picked up after their boat went down. All were wearing their PFD. Good ending to what could have been another tragedy.
Keep the reports coming, I appreciate everyone who contributes to the Reel Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.