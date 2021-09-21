My wife and I love to travel. When we drive, the back roads call us, taking the path less traveled. Yes, it takes longer, but you see so much. Small towns, wood-frame churches and farmland that one might think never existed.
We do miss our pets, so arriving back home is nice. There’s something to be said about sleeping in your own bed. It’s also good to hear that fish are being caught.
61st Street Fishing Pier reopened, although the T-head remains closed. I received a report Tuesday that anglers were out on the pier the past couple of days. Fishing is a little slow with catches consisting of black tip sharks, whiting and gafftop.
Capt. Sammy Orlando returned to the bay Tuesday for the first time since the storm. He ran a group that wanted to wade fish. Jumping out of the boat, on the north shoreline of west Galveston Bay, they caught numerous speckled trout, undersized and keepers. The largest trout was 22 inches.
They also landed three keeper reds. All the fish were taken on live shrimp. Orlando said the water was off colored, but the fish are there.
Eric Valentino, of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, on Tuesday fished with Capt. Juan Cruz. They ended up with their limit of trout. They also caught numerous undersized fish. All the fish were caught in the wells using live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Now for a flounder update, by Mr. Flounder himself, Joe Moughon of Chicken Boy lures. Moughon started targeting flounder early September as the water temperature dropped ever so slightly.
Hurricane Nicholas caused a further drop, and flounder became even more active. He has been wading in knee-deep water early. By 9 a.m., the bite is usually over. Flounder will hold around structure, such as bulkheads, bridge pilings and marsh grass.
He has been catching fish using the Chickenboy 4-inch shrimp gold, and the Bubba Clucker Mullet in lemon-pepper chicken. Many times he is asked whether in or outgoing tide is best or what the best moon phase is and what about water clarity. His response is, “Just go fishing.” The flounder are waiting to be caught.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.