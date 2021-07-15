Here we go heading into the weekend, and rain chances are rising. Wind conditions have been great, especially in the morning. The sea breeze kicks in around noon making the bay a little choppy. Fishing is good.
Capt. Sammy Orlando on Wednesday ventured back to San Luis Pass with his nephew Luke Szaligy and Luke’s dad, Drew. The trio had a quick bite on the tail end of the outgoing tide, landing seven keeper trout. They also had a few throwback reds just short of legal size.
Once the tide stopped running, the bite was over. During the morning sessions, they managed to catch and release two gar around 4 feet long. At Mud Cut, they observed a large alligator making his presence known.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent me a picture early Thursday morning of angler Grant Edward Nicholson. Nicholson caught and released a tarpon while fishing with LaBauve at the Galveston jetties. Congratulations on the catch.
On Thursday, Andi Kilgore from the North Jetty Bait Camp reported good catches of bull reds, sheepshead, flounder and specks from the granite rocks.
Eric Valentino with Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported Joe and Pattie Holecek went out Thursday and caught several drum and sheepshead. They also caught a few trout and reds. He said it was a repeat of their catch Wednesday. They used live shrimp as bait. Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie, also fished and had similar results using live shrimp as bait. He noted the camp is well-stocked with live shrimp and croakers heading into the weekend.
The first annual Texas City Police Department Sportsman’s Tournament will be held Aug. 10-13. For more information, visit tcpd.eventbrite.com.
We only have a few weekends left before the start of school. The waterways may see increased traffic, so be aware. Everyone stay safe.
