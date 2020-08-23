This week is going to be an uneasy one for many Galveston area anglers, as two storms are heading our way. The one that is generating the most concern is Tropical Storm Laura, which is forecast to develop into a hurricane before hitting land.
Conditions Sunday were good, with a northeast wind that typically takes place when something is in or near the Gulf of Mexico.
Red fish action continues, and the jetties along with Seawolf Park were the spots to fish Sunday.
Rick Pauls and his son Jeffery ran into the bull reds while fishing near Seawolf Park early Sunday. Pauls said that he landed his largest fish ever, a 38-inch bull red. The fish was photographed and released. Young Jeffery also managed a bull red. However, his was just more than 29 inches. Cut shad was the bait.
Early Sunday, John Kemp and Otis Dunn found some action wade fishing the area between Sea Isle and Jamaica Beach. The anglers from Houston landed four specks, two flounder and a huge piggy perch. Live shrimp fished under popping corks was the bait.
Saturday night, Ann Southworth caught her largest fish ever while fishing from a friend's lighted dock on Tiki Island. Southworth's fish was a 20-inch speckled trout caught using free-lined live shrimp for bait.
This would be a good time to make preparations for a hurricane. Hopefully Galveston will not be hit directly. However, there is little doubt that we will see some effects from wherever the storms make landfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.