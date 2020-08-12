A longtime friend and advocate of coastal anglers, Lance Robinson, Coastal Fisheries deputy division director of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, is retiring at the end of this month.
Robinson has been a good friend of mine for several years and a valuable resource for information on issues and actions being considered by the wildlife department and affecting the local fishing scene.
Robinson has worked for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s Coastal Fisheries Division for almost 30 years, first as the Galveston Bay ecosystem leader then regional director for the upper Texas Coast. He is stationed in the Austin headquarters as Coastal Fisheries deputy division director.
During his career with the Coastal Fisheries Division, he was involved with fisheries independent and fisheries dependent monitoring programs that are used to assess the marine resources of the state of Texas. He worked closely with the Texas recreational and commercial fishing sectors.
His responsibilities included the operational management of the division’s eight ecosystem field stations, located from Sabine Lake to Brownsville, three marine fish hatcheries (Sea Center Texas, Marine Development Center and Perry R. Bass Marine Research Station) located along the Texas Coast and fishery management policy issues for the division.
He has represented the state of Texas on the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council, as a commissioner with the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission and serves on the Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle Bi-National Working Group.
I wish Robinson the best on his well deserved retirement.
On the fishing scene around Galveston, the story is the same: southwest wind and live shrimp shortage.
Still, a few nice catches are being made, especially by fishing guides using artificial baits and working spots that are being kept close to their vests.
Lance was my “go to” guy when I did several stories at Texas Parks and Wildlife Magazine. I wish him a healthy and happy retirement. He is a great guy.
