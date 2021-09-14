What a night! Little Tropical Storm Nicholas decided it wanted to show itself and grow into a hurricane late Monday/early Tuesday. What was supposed to be a rainmaker decided to add some wind to the equation. Nicholas, a Category 1 hurricane, played by its own rules.
My wife and I were enjoying a movie until 9 p.m., when the lights went out. Only a tropical storm then, Nicholas skipped along the coast, gaining strength and eventually making landfall south of Freeport. Not following the projected path, it wreaked havoc for a few hours on Galveston Island. I’m glad that my preparations were made early.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier sustained damage to its T-head. Once I receive a full assessment of damage, I’ll update the information. I hope it’ll reopen soon.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp fared well during the storm. Early precautions helped alleviate any damage. It should be back in business Wednesday.
Once this weather and wind settles, fish-catching should resume quickly. There was no major flooding, so no problems with runoff. The tropics are still active with a system set for development coming off Africa. Everyone should have a hurricane plan ready to activate. This was a good test run. It’s not a matter of if a major hurricane comes to Galveston, but when.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.