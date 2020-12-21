For those of you looking toward the long days of summer. Monday offered some good news in that the sun now is headed back north toward the summer solstice that takes place in June. Cold weather is not over. Each day, however, gets a little more daylight from now until then.
The flounder continue to run along the Galveston Ship Channel and in particular the area around Pelican Island. It is somewhat amazing to see consistent action on flounder this late in the year.
Before getting into other fishing news, let’s take a look at what took place over the weekend.
Obviously, flounder were a huge part of the equation, and anglers were catching the flat fish all around areas close to the pathways to the Gulf. During a window of light winds over the weekend, reds of all sizes, black drum, sheepshead and sand trout were caught around the jetties.
Farther inshore the area of debris at the tip of Bolivar Peninsula referred to as the Bolivar Junk Yard continued to produce flounder as did the Cold Pass vicinity.
This week is normally a slow time for bait camps, and most are planning to be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Capt. Billy Howell, of Galveston Bait and Tackle, said depending on the weather, he might be open later in the day on Christmas Day.
Forecasts are calling for cold, windy conditions over Christmas with a warming trend following.
In most years, the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a popular time to go fishing. This year, the forecasts are calling for various conditions, with some nice days and some marginal to poor days for that week.
