Another windy day in the bay blew by Thursday. A couple of pop-up showers formed early, but they were short-lived. What to expect through Saturday?
Here on Galveston Island, we may see an increase in the height of the surf. Strong rip currents, along with minor coastal flooding may occur. This is because of the emergence of Tropical Storm Grace into the Gulf of Mexico.
Now let's get onto the fishing reports.
Capt. Bink Grimes with Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda sent in a report Thursday. He said redfish action is good in the back lakes. The higher than normal tides push the fish into these back lakes. Trout fishing is fair in east Matagorda Bay for those anglers throwing live shrimp. Waders walking the grass and sand flats near Pass Cavallo are finding a good trout bite early in the morning.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti reported in Thursday. He and his groups are catching trout and reds, more 5 to 7 feet of water, keying in on oyster reefs. They are using live croaker and live shrimp as bait.
East Bay is holding a few nice trout for anglers throwing live bait. Windy conditions have slowed the action the past couple of days. Jones Lake is good for panfish (drum, croaker). These fish easily are caught with dead shrimp fished on the bottom.
I fished again Thursday and went looking for the reds. Tides were 2 feet lower than Wednesday morning. We caught some reds, seven in all, but the low tide affected the catch. Conditions in the middle of the bay were not good. I didn't see but a handful of boats on the water. I will be back at it again Friday with hopefully a better report.
Bait supplies might be a little scarce with the opening of shrimp season. The shrimpers are allowed to catch an unlimited number of pounds. It's no longer about how many pounds of live shrimp they have, but how many boxes of shrimp did they catch.
If you have a house on a canal, be alert to higher than normal tides. Secure anything that could float off. I have seen boats float out of their lift, by owners not taking precautions.
