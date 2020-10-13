Summer-like weather continued around Galveston on Tuesday, sending the water temperatures back to the 80-degree range. Definitely not a plus for getting the flounder to moving or other fall fishing action.
Reds continue to be a good bet for anglers fishing the jetties and, early Tuesday, a couple of Spanish mackerels were caught near the end of the South Jetty. Now that is definitely a sign summer still is around.
Bert Bennett was the angler getting in on the “smack action” at the South Jetty. Waco resident Bennett and two Houston resident friends were targeting reds while fishing close to the foundation of the old South Jetty Lighthouse. Live mullet was the bait and besides the duo of Spanish mackerel, two bull reds were hooked but neither made it to the boat.
Wesley Sinclair found action on sand trout to be outstanding while fishing around docks along the Pelican Island side of the Galveston Ship Channel. Sinclair landed over 20 sandies and three undersized flounder using live shrimp for bait.
Peter Russell fished the Galveston Channel near Pier 19 on Tuesday afternoon and landed two mangrove snapper and four rat reds. Unfortunately, none of the fish were large enough to retain. Again, live shrimp was the bait of choice.
Sand trout action was good around the Crash Basin on Monday. Tim Boston and Cedric Morgan fished near the entrance to the basin and landed 13, with five being large enough to filet. Three whiting rounded out their catch.
Boston said they moved to that location after finding no action around the causeway or railroad bridges. There was no mention of the bait used.
