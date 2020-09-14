Summer weather continues around Galveston, and fishing should bounce back as conditions settle from the recent turmoil in the Gulf.
We have mentioned recently about the number of unusual fish being found in the bays. Fish that are normally found in the Gulf are being caught in abnormally large numbers by inshore anglers.
While this does occur from time to time, many anglers are curious as to why these fish all of a sudden appear.
Well, on Monday, my good friend Steve Albrecht may have shed some light on this topic. Albrecht is an avid angler and fishes from his boat dock on Lake Madeline almost daily. In fact, if you are out and about during the week around 4:30 a.m. on Lake Madeline and see a fishing light shining down on the water, most likely it is from Steve's dock.
I passed on information about a jack crevalle being caught in the lake Sunday, and Steve replied that the bay is full of ribbon fish. That could easily explain why so many offshore fish are being caught.
Ribbon fish are one of the top baits for just about all offshore fish, reef fish and the pelagics.
Silver eels, as they are commonly called, are my favorite offshore bait and were in short supply over the summer.
Fish go to where the food is, and if there are good numbers of ribbon fish in the bays, that likely is why the action has been on.
In other fishing news, a stout north wind held things back Monday. However, as the week progresses, the outlook is much better.
Live shrimp supplies are gradually improving even though shrimpers continue to be challenged trying to supply the bait camps.
