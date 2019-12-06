Tampa Bay wide receiver and former Ball High star Mike Evans is bringing his 7on7 franchise to Galveston County.
The MEELite13 program is giving local youth football players from fourth grade to eighth grade an opportunity to participate in the program, which provides player development with advanced techniques, healthy competitive environments, life coaching specific to preparing youth to be successful student-athletes and more.
The 2020 season tryouts for fourth graders to sixth graders will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sam Vitanza Stadium, 3800 Baker Drive, Dickinson. Tryouts for seventh graders and eighth graders will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
Tryouts are free, and registration starts 30 minutes before tryouts. For more information visit, MEElite13.com, or call coach Peace at 713-582-0263.
