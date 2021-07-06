Another rainy day on the bay. I would think that the Galveston area is ahead of the normal rainfall total for the year. These storms have packed lots of lightning, which keep the anglers at bay. I did receive some reports late Monday evening.
One of them was from Leo Kosieja, Alan Maupin and Jason Simmons. They dodged the thunderstorms all morning and ended up catching one slot red on the San Leon shoreline. After that, the trio went to east Galveston Bay where they netted four trout up to 18 inches.
Garry McAninch Jr. of McAninch Outdoors reported excellent catches of speckled trout from west Galveston Bay. Live shrimp has been his bait of choice. He is keying on a mud and shell bottom in 3 to 5 feet of water.
Brian Castille sent in a late report Monday night. He and his family spent the long weekend at their house in Isla Del Sol. First, he ran six crab traps in the bay. He caught more than 100 keeper blue crabs and eight stone crabs, only retaining their right claws.
On Monday evening, Castille, his 4-year-old son Owen and Castille's dad, Dr. Gerald Castille caught sand trout, specks, whiting, ladyfish, redfish and gafftop. They used soft plastic lures, and all the fish were released. It sounded like a fantastic weekend.
Mike Bishop chimed in Tuesday with a report. On Monday morning, he caught three slot reds in the upper west Galveston Bay marsh. He used soft plastics to lure these fish before being chased off by the rain.
All this rain has been localized, and the water is in decent shape. Some areas might be affected by runoff, but it will not be widespread. Insect repellent will become a must during the early morning hours. Make sure you have it packed with your tackle.
