Wednesday was another of those beautiful mornings and, to someone who has not wet a line in a few weeks, it was just too inviting to pass up.
Well, after deciding that West Bay would be my target for trout and reds, it was off from the dock at around 11 a.m., and the anticipation was high that some fresh trout or reds or even drum or other fish would be the bill of fare for Wednesday's dinner.
That optimism lasted until I headed south of North Deer Island in the old intracoastal waterway where the waves were white capping and wind gusting between 15 and 20 mph. Those elements along with the wind chill sent me back hoping for better weather later this week.
After all, the fish will wait for me to return.
While not much was going on Wednesday along the fishing front, we did have a good report from Carter Hoogendam about his fishing trip last Saturday.
Hoogendam launched at his home at Jamaica Beach and headed to Greens Lake where he fished the bayous and landed six trout in the 16- to 20-inch range (we assume he retained no more than five.) A few flounder were caught along with two reds making a Texas Grand Slam for the angler.
Spicy pumpkin Down South Soft Plastics and Mirrolure Lil Johns were the tickets.
Hoogendam said the bayous and back lakes have been producing some solid trout and reds on an outgoing tide when mullet are present.
