Saturday was one of those days that draw people to Galveston for winter visits. Mild, sunny weather and a variety of fish biting is all it takes to attract the “Winter Texans.”
The flounder run continues with fish of varying sizes being caught and very few undersized flatfish among them.
Ted Stanley was among the group cleaning his two flounder at the yacht basin cleaning table Saturday afternoon. Stanley's fish measured 17 and 18 inches, and were caught using live shrimp for bait.
Several pan fish, as well, were caught, and the big surprise to the angler from Friendswood was a mangrove snapper. Stanley said he has never caught a mangrove this late in the year and released the fish to hopefully swim to warmer waters.
Mangroves or gray snapper are very sensitive to cold waters, and are among the first fish to die when water temperatures fall much below 50 degrees.
There were no reports from jetty fishermen by press time Saturday, however with the ideal conditions, there no doubt was some good action along the rocks.
Night fishing for trout continues to be good with our only report from night anglers coming from Sidney Austin, who limited out on trout under the lights Friday night. Austin fished from a lighted dock along Channelview and used free-lined live shrimp. The action took place between 9 p.m. And 10:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.