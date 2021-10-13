Another windy day blew across the island and Galveston Bay on Wednesday. Forecast calls for much of the same Thursday and then lighter winds Friday. Rain chances are only slight for the next couple of days.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve on Wednesday reported redfish action has been steady at the Galveston jetties. Slot reds and bull reds are being caught. Near shore, the shrimp boats are holding black tip and spinner sharks. The best baits to use are live croaker and fresh dead shad.
Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. reported tough fishing because of the winds Wednesday. He and his group still put together a decent box of fish. Speckled trout, reds and black drum were landed using live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
I spoke with longtime guide Capt. Mike Williams on Wednesday. Williams and I have been friends for many years. As a matter of fact, he was instrumental in helping me start my guide fishing business.
"The best fishing of the year will be Oct. 17 through Nov. 17 for trout, reds and bull reds." he said.
I asked Williams what the most redfish he has ever caught in a day was, to which he responded that he and four other anglers landed 114 bull reds from 6:30 a.m. (to) 1 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2002.
Williams and company had been fishing the Galveston jetties. The fish were still biting when they ran out of bait, after going through 60 pounds of fresh dead shad.
The catch was well documented by The Daily News and two other publications.
I agree the best fishing of the year is just around the corner.
FishStix's flounder tournament — named "Who's Your Flattie Daddy?" — takes place Saturday. For rules and registration, go to the FishStix website. The event will be held at the Galveston County Fairgrounds in Hitchcock.
Thanks for all the support — and keep sending in those fishing reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
