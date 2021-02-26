Fog is the condition that anglers will have to deal with on and off for several weeks. During warming periods, like we typically see during March, fog is prevalent much of the time, especially during the morning and late at night.
Fishing usually is not affected by fog — just the ability of the anglers to get to their favorite fishing spots.
We have mentioned on many occasions over the years this is something that can be extremely dangerous for boaters. Limited visibility to low or no visibility causes many boating wrecks, not only with other vessels but hitting other objects or going aground.
One bit of advice I offer newcomers to coastal waters is to not venture far from the dock or boat ramp if there is a fog in the forecast. This time of year it can set in quickly at any time of day.
On the fishing scene, not much was taking place Friday around Galveston. Anglers desiring to fish this weekend still need to think about deeper waters or areas close to those pockets of protection for fish.
The water temperature is steadily creeping up and is now in the low to mid-50s. This is still cold enough to keep fish from moving much. As the water continues to warm, the afternoons and especially late afternoon and early evening hours are usually the best to fish.
We are close to the time when the big sow trout make their spring spawn and present an opportunity to catch that trout of a lifetime. This year the timing of the appearance of the big trout could be delayed by the effects of all of the freezing weather last week.
As the water warms, there will be more fishing taking place, and we can get a better prospective on where we are on the fishing scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.