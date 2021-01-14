After this next cold front passes, a slight warming trend will follow with conditions improving from miserable to somewhat uncomfortable to be on the water. This is January and, unfortunately, weather like this is common.
So, for anglers anxious to wet a line, where will the best choices be when things settle? Most likely, the same areas that held fish prior to all of the cold weather setting in will be good choices.
If we have several days of stable conditions, trout should be a good bet in West Bay, in particular upper West Bay. Moses Lake always has been a good winter fishing area, and it should continue that trend.
We also are in that time of year when the Seabrook Flats and Sylvan Beach areas are in their heyday, especially for large trout. Wade fishermen tend to score best in all of the spots mentioned except Moses Lake.
If conditions are good, the jetties could be a great spot to load up on pan fish. Sand trout, Gulf trout, whiting, sheepshead and black drum all can be found around the rocks.
Early this week, I was visiting with Arnold Bronstein one of the regulars around the Galveston Ship Channel during the flounder run, and he mentioned flounder still are being caught in that area.
Several years ago while fishing with flounder pro Phil Ortiz, who invented the Flounder Pounder lure, he talked about the return run of flounder after spawning. While most of us think of this during the spring months, Ortiz said that the return migration was continuous with the fish coming back through the same paths they chose in the fall.
Is it possible that there is a return run of flounder in the channel area?
