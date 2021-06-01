This morning a line of thunderstorms approached Galveston. Just as the line began crossing the northern reaches of the bay, the storms fizzled out.
And at 3 p.m. Tuesday, a waterspout was observed in the Gulf just off the seawall. You have to love the ever-changing weather along our coast.
I made some rounds this morning and checked in at the Galveston Yacht Basin and had a nice visit with Raymond and Jessica. Raymond is a longtime friend, and Jessica and I met about 10 years ago. Jessica said they have a nice supply of live shrimp and piggie perch. She also reported a nice box of red snapper hitting the cleaning table.
Speaking of red snapper, I talked with Capt. Scott Hickman about the fishery. I will relay that information in Thursday's Reel Report. I also ran into Capt. Brad Turner of Sea Play Charters before leaving, and he reported catching speckled trout, sheepshead and redfish. They used live shrimp along the South Jetty.
The American Association of Drilling Engineers Tournament returns to the Galveston Yacht Basin on Friday. This tournament and the tournament's sponsors generated and donated over a quarter of a million dollars and two tons of fish to local charities over the years — one of those charities being the Galveston Children's Center. Many times during the years, I have fished in this event. I wish all the anglers good luck in this year's tournament.
One my way home, I stopped by the 91st Fishing Pier and witnessed a lady catch numerous large blue crabs from underneath the pier. She did it the old-fashioned way, a chicken leg tied onto a string. I have fond memories as a child catching using that method.
When you are on the water, please keep abreast of the changing weather, as the air mass is unstable and strong storms can pop up at any time.
