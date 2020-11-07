It appears that anglers will be dealing with high water levels as a result of the moderate to strong east wind. Tropical Storm Eta, as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, will aid the rising water levels.
Saturday was a beautiful day around Galveston, but for fishing it was just so-so. A few flounder have been reported being caught and it does not take too many to fill out a limit with the two-fish maximum.
Most continue to be males up to around 17 inches in length and many are undersized, below 15 inches.
Galveston Bait and Tackle reported fair catches of both trout and flounder at their cleaning table Saturday. However, overall action was slow compared to a typical early November day.
Chuck Patterson sent in the only individual report for Saturday. He and Tom Gray of Sea Isle fished Halls Lake from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. and caught three flounder from 16 to 19 inches in length. Several reds also were caught, with only two making the 20-inch cut. Both were 22 inches long.
Sunday looks to be a continuation of the pattern we have been in for several days now. Forecasts call for east winds in the 10- to 15-knot range. Protected waters likely are going to offer the best fishing.
Hopefully, by Tuesday, the effects of the tropical storm will be out of the way. However, there are weather models that show it lingering in the Gulf until Wednesday or Thursday.
