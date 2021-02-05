Seven hundred sixty-three players were ranked ahead of Mike Evans in 247Sports.com’s list of the top prep athletes of the Class of 2011.
Sure, the 6-foot-5-inch Evans showed promise in his one year of high school football at Ball High in Galveston. In the minds of many recruiting analysts, however, he was a basketball player simply moonlighting as a wide receiver.
After all, he already had received extensive attention as a versatile forward who had the likes of Houston, UTEP, Texas Tech and Virginia Commonwealth interested in his ability to shoot a basketball rather than catching a football.
“Nobody really knew what to expect from Evans, honestly,” said Brian Perroni, who has been a high school football recruiting analyst for 247Sports for more than two decades. “This was before 7-on-7 club ball and at a time when there were only a couple of camps each year. With him having been a basketball-only guy prior to his senior year, there was no film, either, since Hudl wasn’t really around yet.”
Word of Evans’ potential began to make its way over the causeway during fall practice, where the then-180-pounder’s raw talent began to translate on the field. With each practice came more believers who started to think of him as more than just a tall target to throw to.
“I remember going to the first Ball High football practice (in 2010),” said Joshua Buckley, who served as The Daily News’ sports editor at the time. “I saw someone jumping 10 feet in the air catching everything. I asked the coach, ‘who the heck is that?’ Mike was a star basketball player, so I was shocked when the coach said it was Evans. I hadn’t even considered him trying football, but it was clear from that practice that he was going to be a star in that sport, too.”
Tulane University shared the same sentiment: upon seeing Evans while visiting a Tors practice prior to the start of the regular season — without the benefit of seeing him catch a pass or run a route — the Green Wave scout offered him a scholarship on the spot. Evans more than maximized his one opportunity to shine on the gridiron, pulling in 26 passes for 750 yards — averaging a whopping 28.8 yards per reception — in 2010 for a Ball High squad that finished 1-9.
Despite a senior season on the basketball court that took the Tors to the Class 4A, Region III finals, the road to Tampa Bay and a start in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV had taken shape.
“After watching his senior tape at Ball, it was clear to me that he was a natural at football,” said Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “The improvement he made from Game 1 to the end of his senior year was just the start of tapping into his potential.”
It didn’t take long for Texas A&M to be impressed by Evans, who made a trip to College Station shortly after the end of Ball High’s regular season. Allured by his upside, the Aggies took the initiative and offered Evans a scholarship.
Evans’ commitment to Texas A&M didn’t move the needle on National Signing Day 2011, as he was overshadowed by the additions of Clear Springs linebacker Howard Matthews, offensive lineman Shayvion Hatten and cornerback Floyd Raven, each ranked as four-star recruits.
Also in the Class of 2011 was a gunslinger of a quarterback named Johnny Manziel, who teamed up with Evans the following season as the nation’s most lethal quarterback-receiver combination, one that led Manziel to the Heisman Trophy.
“Nobody had a clue at the time that the 180-pound basketball recruit was going to become an All-American,” said Perroni of Evans, who earned the honor in 2013 before being selected by the Buccaneers with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. “It took a ton of work, and he was up to the challenge.”
Once he hit the field for the first time as a Aggie, it didn’t take long to see just how special a talent Evans would become as he and Manziel made mauling Southeastern Conference defenses into a weekly ritual.
“I’m no scout, but it didn’t take a genius to see he was going to be a future NFL pro and probably a star,” said Sam Khan Jr., former ESPN college football writer. “His physical attributes, combined with his work ethic and competitive fire, made it a virtual layup. It hasn’t surprised me one bit that his NFL career has gone the way it has.”
“What’s funny is that if he were 3 inches taller, he would have been an NBA All-Star,” Buckley said. “Lucky for the Bucs, he stopped growing.”
