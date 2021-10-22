Friday was absolutely beautiful. Winds were light on Galveston Bay, and the fish cooperated. Saturday’s forecast is still calling for light winds, but rain chances are at 50 percent. Now remember, it’s only a forecast.
Capt. Juan Cruz and I hosted La Porte residents Pastor Don Owens and Randal Reeder on Friday. Reeder is an former professional wrestler turned actor. His latest film, “Hard Luck Love Song," was just released in theaters, He also has a ministry, Saved Savage Sunday Service.
So, he took a little time off to relax and come fishing. The bite was good early. We caught limits of black drum up to 27 inches and a couple of sheepshead, along with four trout. We also landed three undersized reds.
The black drum were caught on the bottom using live shrimp. Popping corks and shrimp were used to catch the trout and reds.
Andi Kilgore of the North Jetty Bait Camp reported good catches of redfish Friday. The occasional flounder also was landed off the rocks. On Sunday, the bait camp is hosting the “Battle at The Jetties” Redfish Tournament. This is a family friendly event with raffles and free candy for the children.
The entry fee is $20 a rod, with a 100 percent payout to the winners. The bait camp is holding live finger mullet, fresh dead shrimp, frozen shrimp, frozen shad and fresh cut bait.
Capt. Erik Renteria reported decent catches along protected shorelines Friday in Galveston Bay. Many undersized trout are being caught, but there are some keepers in the mix, ranging from 16 to 18 inches. They also landed some keeper redfish. All the fish were caught on live shrimp fished underneath popping corks.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported the reds are still cooperating. The anglers also landed pompano, black drum and spadefish Friday. The biggest red entered in the “Redfish Rodeo” is still 41 3/4 inches. The tournament ends Oct. 31, so anglers have a few days left.
I can’t thank everyone enough for the positive feedback I have received. It doesn’t go unnoticed.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
