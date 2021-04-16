Most likely it will be early next week before any favorable conditions return for fishing. The cold front scheduled for the Galveston area Saturday will bring cooler temperatures and windy weather, which are not good for hitting the water.
Prior to the cold front, the water temperature hit 75 degrees, which is a good sign for fishing.
During all of the inclement weather, gafftop were showing up all around the area, and that is typical for April. The surf especially should come alive with action as the warming waters will invite our summertime fish to return. Some of the best surf fishing of the year takes place from late April through May.
We still have not received any reports of jack crevalle, however. Recent conditions have not been favorable for anglers to go after them. Jacks, as they are called, are a sign the summer fishing season is about to begin.
Look for our first reports of those vicious fighters to come any day now, especially when a calmer surf settles in along the beachfront.
Unusually large shrimp are appearing in the bait shops, and that is typical for this time of year. Also, it won’t be long before the opposite occurs when the “eyeball and whiskers” size shrimp appear.
All of this is part of the migration process, and fish are better aware of this than anyone.
Black drum should continue to provide action. The big run of the large oversized black drum, however, is winding down. Still, many good edible-size fish will be around along with sheepshead and gafftop to supply action and table fare for anglers.
