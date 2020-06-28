Strong south to southwest winds whipped up the waters around Galveston on Sunday, and it appears that we are going to have to deal with this situation for several days. Each July we have spells of this unfavorable wind, and besides handicapping fishing, it brings hot temperatures with it.
The key to fishing a southwest wind is velocity. If under 12 mph, then waters suitable for fishing can be found in a number of locations. If at the levels of Sunday, 15 to more than 20 mph, then most spots are messed up with poor water clarity.
Saturday, Jack Brown hosted his brothers John from Fort Worth and Jeff from Galveston along with island resident Tom Farmer to an offshore trip where they landed limits of nice-sized red snapper.
Brown said the ride out was rough on the Miss Katie B. However, on the return trip they traveled at 28 mph, a fast speed in offshore waters.
A late report came in for Wednesday night when Jay Kimbrough fished the Texas City Dike and landed four nice-sized trout. The action came from the end of the dike where the water was calm and in good shape.
John Marshall sent in a report about his successful crabbing trip at the East End Lagoon. Saturday morning, Marshall, his wife Eloise and two sons, Jerry and Jackson, crabbed along the rocks at the mouth of the lagoon and caught 17 blue crab, with five being huge. Cut pieces of ladyfish on a crabbing line was the bait.
