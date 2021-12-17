My plans were to write a story about a past fishing experience — which is coming, more than likely in Monday’s column. I still have fishing reports coming in, so I want to pass them on first.
Jenn Nolan of Champion Outdoors sent in an extensive fishing report covering from Galveston to Port Arthur. Nolan is an avid kayak angler.
Highland Bayou has been decent for catches of redfish on the outgoing tide. Nolan is finding small schools near structures and the mouths of bayous. The bite should only get better as the winter progresses. Live shrimp and artificial lures are working equally well, with live bait outperforming lures during weak tidal movement.
Texas Bayou in Port Arthur is producing quick limits of flounder, redfish and speckled trout. For the live-bait angler, you can’t go wrong with using live shrimp or mud minnows. Those anglers throwing artificial lures when fishing the bayou, you’ll need to rig your soft plastic with a heavy jig head. As you move toward the shallow marsh, a lighter jig head works best. Dark-colored soft plastics are drawing the most strikes.
Capt. Raymond Wheatley with Tail Spotter Guide Service reported redfish are active in East Galveston Bay. The reds can be caught on topwater lures when birds are working over the schools. Drifting live shrimp with popping corks in 7 feet to 9 feet of water also is working.
Speckled trout catches are decent around the gas wells throwing live shrimp or soft plastic lures. There are plenty of sheepshead near rock structures, pilings and the gas wells for those throwing live shrimp. The flounder bite is strong, with live bait working the best.
Speaking of flounder, there have been some big ones caught in Galveston Bay and the harbor. Saturday’s weather may throw a wrench in the action, but after the passage of the cold front, catches will only get better. I have seen pictures of multiple anglers landing their limit.
In closing, I received word last night that my cousin is in the hospital. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. Keep those fishing reports coming; they’re much appreciated.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
