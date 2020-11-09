Warmer weather set in Monday and, unfortunately, that was not good news for flounder fishermen. Anglers targeting speckled trout and reds fared much better, as the fish found it time to start feeding.
While flounder action was slow, there were a few nice fish caught.
Paul Reese was one of the anglers taking a limit of sow flounder in the 19- to 21-inch range. Reese was fishing the Texas City Dike and caught his two prized flounder using mud minnows for bait. The action took place just over an hour after 7 a.m.
Smaller flounder were being caught by wade fishermen around Sand Island near the Intracoastal Waterway Barge Cut in lower Galveston Bay. Specks were being caught as well. However, most were undersized.
Phillip Roundtree landed a limit of slot reds while wade-fishing the spoils of the Intracoastal Waterway across from Harborwalk on Sunday afternoon. Down South soft plastics were the bait of choice.
Some good news is on the horizon, and it has to do with the wind. A switch to the southeast along with light velocities are being called for Tuesday and a light north wind following Wednesday. This should ignite some action and allow areas to be fished that were “blown out” over the past several days.
Offshore seas are predicted to be on the increase because of Tropical Storm Eta. Early forecasts for the offshore waters out of Galveston call for seas up to 5 feet for much of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.