Last weekend, fishing started picking up. For the most part, however, it continued on a hot and cold basis.
Black drum, sheepshead and whiting were the mainstays of the pan fish being caught, with scattered action coming from reds. Trout action has picked up in East Bay, and night anglers are finding many specks feeding on bait around lighted areas.
The Confederate Reef Triangle of Upper West Bay had spurts of action on specks and reds along with a few flounder. The flatfish have been coming from around the mouth of marshes and back lakes.
The jetties was the place to find the large black drum, with “big uglies” in the 30- to 50-pound range common.
We will start with a report from Ken Slocki that probably reflects the results of a high percentage of anglers last weekend.
Slocki said, “Had an almost disappointing day Saturday due to the wind. Started slow with nothing but croakers and hardheads but picked up at the end. We hit Offatts (home base) where wife caught a medium sized ray (released), the North Jetty (no luck), and leeward pockets near Dollar Point where a few slot flounder (also released) were landed on plastics jigged (first time using Chicken Boy’s chartreuse whipping chicken)”
In Offatts Bayou on Saturday night, the action was from around the lights from late evening until the wee hours of Sunday morning. Specks, reds, huge ribbonfish and large hardheads were all reported from areas around the bayou.
John Satcher fished from the channel across from the water treatment plant near Moody Gardens on Saturday night. Some of the largest hardhead catfish of his life were caught, with one resembling a large gafftop. Squid fished on the bottom was the bait.
This week is looking good for fishing, as the water continues to warm.
