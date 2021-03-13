Saturday it was same song, second verse as fog was the issue until late morning and wind during the afternoon.
Friday night, there was a lot of action reported by anglers fishing around lights. Both overhead and underwater lights were attracting bait followed by predator fish, mainly reds and trout.
Stormy Jones was back fishing lighted areas around piers and docks off of Teichman Road from his kayak. In the process, he caught a limit of trout and two slot reds. Live shrimp free-lined was the bait and several undersized trout and reds were caught and released.
Sam Adamo fished around lighted docks from the yacht basin wall to the Galveston Ferry Landing and landed a limit of trout to 20 inches in length. Lots of sand trout were caught and released. The sandies almost exhausted his live shrimp supply before he landed his limit of specks.
Ben Seifert, age 14, caught two reds fishing the lights in Lake Como on Friday night. Both reds were about 22 inches, one caught on a swim bait and the other on live shrimp.
Sky Rohn caught a nice trout while fishing off his boat dock in West Bay with his son, Shawn Rohn.
Sunday's forecast calls for unsettled weather, including a good chance of rain and thunderstorms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.