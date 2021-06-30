So I am writing this article while in line at the county courthouse. I now need a license tag to operate my golf cart in Jamaica Beach. I rushed from the boat to the courthouse. Nothing like waiting till the last minute.
I was actually blessed that the line was not too bad, and they had plenty of clerks helping people. I made it home to complete Reel Report. Now, let’s get on with Thursday’s fishing.
My group had to cancel Tuesday. So Capt. Juan, his wife Addie and I decided to go look around Galveston Bay. We know where the fish are, but we wanted to check some other areas. We started off in East Bay.
Running across the bay from Eagle Point the water in some places is dirty. We found pockets of good water in East Bay. We also found some speckled trout in those pockets. Juan and Addie threw live shrimp and had better results.
I stayed with lures and only caught a few. Next stop was Smith Point. Water is still trashed and has yet to clear. We then made our round into Trinity Bay. Parts of this bay is trying to clear. We did catch some speckled trout, redfish, sheepshead and drum on a positive note. Live shrimp underneath corks worked well.
Rafael Manias fished out of Eagle Point on Thursday. He is from Dallas. The last few years he has brought his RV down and spends his summer fishing. He has become fairly knowledgeable of the area.
On Wednesday, he fished around the ship channel and caught his limit of trout. He released many more that were keepers during his morning of fishing. Live shrimp under popping corks is what worked best.
Here is some news on a upcoming fundraising tournament benefiting the Gary J. Lynn Foundation. The West Bay Slam is being held out of the West End Marina and Restaurant on July 10. The foundation supports research for cerebral palsy. For more information, please call 713-594-4252.
