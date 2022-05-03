GALVESTON
A journey that began in the ballfields of Galveston has now reached the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame for Kimble Anders.
Over the weekend, the Chiefs announced the Galveston native and Ball High alumnus Anders will be the franchise’s 2022 inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame. Anders, 55, is the 51st individual and 47th player to earn the honor, which the Chiefs give to just one person each year.
“I was really surprised — it’s been long time, over 20 years,” Anders said. “I’m more than grateful and thankful. It’s something you can’t erase; it’ll be there forever. It leaves a legacy, and it’s something, truth be told, I’m pretty glad happened while I’m still alive.”
The start of Anders’ NFL career was an inauspicious one, having been signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1990 only to ultimately be released.
“Chuck Noll was the head coach at the time, and he told me when he came in to cut me, ‘I think you can play in the NFL, but it just won’t be for us,’” Anders said.
Back home and waiting for another opportunity, Anders was helped to a second chance at the NFL from an unlikely source.
“The mailman came to my house and said he knew someone in Kansas City who’d give me a workout if I go up there,” Anders said. “I got a call two weeks later from the Chiefs. I went and worked out, and stayed there 10 years.”
Anders made the Chiefs team for the 1991 season, and the rest is history.
Having been an all-conference running back at the University of Houston before being moved to inside receiver for his senior season may have hurt Anders’ NFL Draft stock, but he said it proved to be a blessing in disguise.
Anders brought the versatility gained in college by playing as both a runner and a pass catcher to the fullback position in the NFL, and it made him a natural fit for the West Coast offense, which Kansas City implemented in 1993 under the guidance of newly acquired offensive coordinator Paul Hackett and quarterback Joe Montana.
“It was pretty much a perfect situation for me,” Anders said.
Anders played all 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs, appearing in 125 regular season games total, with 94 games started from 1991-2000. The 125 games played ties Anders for second-most by a running back or fullback in Kansas City franchise history.
Anders earned three consecutive Pro Bowl trips from the 1995-97 seasons, which made him the first running back or fullback in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl three straight years.
Also among Anders’ franchise marks are having the most receiving yards and catches (2,829 yards on 369 career receptions) for a running back, and combined with his 2,261 career rushing yards (12th all-time in Chiefs history) on 490 carries, Anders is one of eight running backs or fullbacks in franchise history to eclipse 5,000 career scrimmage yards.
Anders led the Chiefs in receptions from 1994-96, and in 1998 set a franchise record by having five consecutive seasons with 50 or more catches.
“I valued all of those 10 seasons because it was different every year,” Anders said.
After retiring from the NFL, Anders launched a charitable organization in Kansas City and also embarked on a coaching career with various high school and collegiate jobs in the Kansas City area before being named the athletic director and head football coach at Ball High in 2013, where he served until 2019.
The official enshrinement into the Chiefs Hall of Fame for Anders will take place at a date to be determined this fall during Chiefs Legends Weekend at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
“I love the game, and I value what it did for me — it gave me confidence, it made me a different type of person,” Anders said.
(1) comment
Congratulations to Kimble Anders! This gentleman deserves this high honor! He is a great person!
