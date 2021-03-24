Near gale-force winds knocked out fishing around the Galveston area Wednesday. With a little luck, however, conditions will improve by this weekend.
March is the second windiest month of the year with April, which is just a week away, being the windiest. We are in that time of year when the weather forecasts are the least reliable of the whole year.
Often readers will send notes or call in asking why the forecasts were so wrong, especially when they predicted nice fishing conditions and the opposite took place. The explanation given to me by my daughter, who is a meteorologist, is that so many factors are in play around the spring equinox that it is difficult to forecast weather far ahead with any reliable degree of accuracy.
Springtime cold fronts are a big part of the problem, as they are often the culprit in disrupting the accuracy of forecasts.
Not long before his death, I was talking to West Bay legend Capt. Lloyd Pepper about spring weather. We had the same observation in recent years, and that is the wind seems to have become stronger on average.
While most of the fishing guides plan on wind during the spring, the number of days when velocities were too high to make a fishing trip have increased. Wednesday was a good example.
Early morning velocities were hitting 20 knots and higher, and as the day progressed, they were running close to 30 knots. That is just too strong for enjoyment or safety, let alone for fishing.
Over the past two decades, it has been somewhere around the Memorial Day weekend before stable conditions set in. Today, I think stable conditions mean more days suitable for fishing rather than long periods of calm weather.
In any event, hope for the best in weather this time of year and plan for the worst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.