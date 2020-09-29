This is about it for September, and the month is ending on a couple of positive notes.
First, the weather is just about as nice as it gets around here. I hope it will stick around for a few days. Second, and the big news for anglers, is there has been a surge in action on flounder.
Prior to the arrival of the cold front, unconfirmed reports of nice catches of flounder were coming from the jetties. While a north wind was gusting to over 15 knots, two nice catches were reported Tuesday afternoon.
The first came from the Texas City Dike, where George Flores and Raul Orosco landed four flounder with the largest measuring 18 inches in length. All were caught on dead shrimp and cut mullet.
The other report was from Michael Toney, who fished the protected shoreline just east of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus. Toney used Chickenboys and Maniac Mullet soft plastics to land four flounder. Three were over 15 inches and retained, while the other was 14 inches in length, which would have been a legal-sized flounder last year.
Now, is all of this an indication that we are having an early flounder run? My guess is that it is not. This year, the marshes and back lakes have been full of flounder, and guides specializing in flounder fishing have been saying that all summer.
Also, it is a little early in the season to see a full-fledged migration with the water still quite warm and with plenty of bait around.
Certainly, I can be wrong, and we will watch to see if this trend continues and expands.
