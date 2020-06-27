We continue in that phase of overall poor fishing. However, there is hopefully a change coming this week.
While gusty winds took over after all of the rain moved out, it appears that by mid-week we will see some nice conditions and just in time for the Fourth of July weekend.
In the meantime, the only fishing news comes from Offatts Bayou where some unusual catches were made last week.
Among the unusual fish were a small grouper, a hogfish and a puffer. While certainly the first two are unusual, the big bayou puffers are often caught in the bays. A hearsay report mentioned a small tarpon being caught near Pelicans Rest Marina. A hearsay report is like an unconfirmed report in that the actual source of the information is not available, just someone having overheard a conversation.
The grouper was reported by a visitor staying at the RV Park on Offatts at Heards Lane. While I did not see the fish, I have not heard of grouper being caught this far into the bay system. Occasionally, one will be landed at the jetties, and most are on the small side and below the minimum size to retain.
While there are fish uncommon to the Galveston inshore waters caught, there are a lot of fish that are wrongly identified. One of the most common is the confusion between a large lady fish and a small tarpon.
There were a few boats that battled choppy seas to go offshore. However, by press time there were no reports received.
