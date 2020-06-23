Not much was taking place on the fishing scene Tuesday and, most likely, that will be the case for the next couple of days.
There were however a number of responses to Tuesday’s article about the shortage of fishing tackle. Most respondents were mentioning sources of tackle including a few here in Galveston.
The problem appears to be where the tackle is manufactured.
Many of the larger stores selling tackle get much of their basics like sinkers, hooks and other items from foreign suppliers, while many of the smaller stores, such as local bait shops, source theirs from regional suppliers who have not been hit as hard as the overseas companies.
One reader suggested that the farther north out of Galveston, the better the inventories. He cited good supplies from practically all of the tackle shops, large and small, west of Houston in the Katy area. A similar note came from a reader in Huntsville.
One note mentioned Buc-ee’s on I-45. While returning from Webster this morning, I stopped by Buc-ee’s and found a fair supply of some of the tackle I needed. I noticed on the labels that they came from El Campo and Victoria.
This confirmed what one reader mentioned as the reason some of the smaller shops in Galveston had good supplies and the larger ones were still waiting on their shipments.
The bottom line is that if you are searching for tackle around Galveston, you might have to make several stops, but one of the shops should have what you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.