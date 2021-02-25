We have been focusing much lately on concerns about a major fish kill following last week’s hard freeze that persisted for several days. Before taking the subject off the agenda of the Reel Report, I want to share a note from Todd Springer on the subject.
Springer mentioned the frequency of our addressing concerns over the outcome of the freeze on game fish and had an interesting question.
Part of his note read: “Have you ever considered that there are not many trout around to have been victims of the cold weather? The experience that I have had and that of many of my friends is that the trout stocks have been depleted. Last year my catches and theirs as well were way down and on many occasions we had no trout. However, most of the time reds, flounder, black drum and other fish were caught. Would appreciate hearing your comments on this.”
Well, I can easily see how you could conclude this with the results from last year. Nevertheless, I can almost assure you we have a healthy stock of trout around the Galveston Bay Complex.
Last year, we did not have as many days of ideal conditions for trout fishing. Recall all of the storms that disrupted all fishing and, outside of those events, there still were not as many so-called perfect days with “trout green” water.
My catches of trout were down as well. On those days when I found poor fishing for specks, however, it was obvious conditions were not favorable.
It was mentioned earlier it will be this weekend before I am willing to give an unofficial “all clear” on the results of the freeze.
Ironically, I received a report Wednesday of some trout action in Lake Madeline. I hope that is a sign of things to come.
