Finally I can say, what a beautiful day. Whether you were outside your house, on the beach or running your boat in the bay, I hope you enjoyed the sunshine. Fishing was as good as the weather.
I had one of my "learn the bay" trips scheduled on Saturday with Marty Peterson and his son Denis Zhutov. They bought a 17-foot Mako skiff a little over a month ago. New to boating in this area, they were apprehensive on running West Galveston Bay. I was a little worried about the weather late Friday, but we agreed to meet at Waterman's Marina in Pirates Cove.
I showed them around the upper parts of the bay, even Green's Lake. We ended up fishing a little bit throughout the morning, catching a few trout and one red. I gave them some suggestions on their tackle and equipment. It was a great little morning on the bay.
Robert Drew, a storage customer at Eagle Point Fishing Camp fished solo on Saturday. He made one stop nearby the camp and caught his limit of trout and released a few more. He used live shrimp as bait.
Capt. Juan Cruz fished a group Saturday. They had a box of trout, drum, sheepshead and reds. All of these fish came off of live shrimp fished underneath a popping cork. Trinity bay was the location.
I chatted briefly with Capt. Sammy Orlando. He was fishing in the West Bay Slam Tournament. He caught a good mess of trout and reds. He was heading in to weigh the fish. Hopefully I can get the results and post them tomorrow.
I will try to get a update on the offshore fishing from Capt. Shannon Labauve. I spoke with him on Thursday and he rescheduled his trips during the week due to the weather.
The long range forecast is looking really good. Everyone better have a good supply of mosquito spray on hand. I think we just might need the stuff.
