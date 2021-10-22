The Ball High AJROTC did just enough to defeat Ansbach AJROTC 988.6-983.7 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
The win gives Ball High a 3-0 record, and it puts the team at 25th place overall and 5th place within its “Army JROTC” conference. Arnie Puentes, who shot a 271.1, led Ball High AJROTC. The other contributing members were Elisabeth Warner, Alianna Sierra and Thaddeus Dean. Mark Knight coaches the team.
Ball High’s victory snapped Ansbach AJROTC’S two-game win streak to drop the team to 2-1. Jorge Ortega-Velez, who shot a 252.6, led the Ansbach AJROTC. The remaining contributing members were Aydin Walker, Joxel Ortega-Velez and Shaun Saucida. Ansbach AJROTC is from Ansbach, Germany, and Christopher Buchanan coaches the team.
Ball High AJROTC will compete against Pueblo West AJROTC from Pueblo West, Colorado. Pueblo West AJROTC is 0-1.
These two teams are competing in the Distinguished Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The league has two parts. An eight-week regular season, followed by a single game conference title game for the top two teams in each conference.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Three-Position Air Rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic Rifle competitions but adapted to high school age athletes. Each athlete will shoot 10 shots in three different shooting positions — prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete's total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
