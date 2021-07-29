TEXAS CITY
After a 2020 season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, local youth track and field club team the Texas City Stampede is back to sending young athletes to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Summer Games, which is being held this weekend in Corpus Christi.
Representing the Texas City Stampede in Corpus Christi are Alahna Wesson, 11, who will run in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprints, and Eryn Ellison, 10, who will run in the 100-meter event.
This weekend will be Ellison’s first experience at the TAAF Summer Games of Texas, while Wesson will make a return trip to the state meet.
“They’re both well disciplined young ladies who love track and field,” Texas City Stampede coach Denice Callis said. “It’s a great experience for these young ladies, especially for Eryn because this is her first year. Alahna has been on the circuit before, so she knows what to expect. She’ll probably see some of her past competitors.”
The two girls said they’re looking forward to the level of competition at the state meet, as well as seeing familiar competitors whom they had not seen since before the pandemic.
If Ellison and Wesson were to place in the Top 3 in the finals at the TAAF state meet this weekend, they will qualify for a national track and field meet next year in Iowa, Callis said.
