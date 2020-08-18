We are experiencing a typical August weather pattern, and one that is overdue. You might recall that the first half of the month we saw sustained and gusty southwest winds that hindered fishing.
Now, for the next several days, we are in a pattern of light winds, and warm daytime temperatures. Another trait of August is monitoring a storm in the Atlantic that is headed in our general direction. We have to keep an eye on that as well.
Tuesday morning conditions resembled fall like weather as a northerly breeze had a coolness in the air. It was so nice for it to be comfortable and invigorating while on the water.
At daybreak, Polly and I headed out and found live shrimp available at Galveston Bait and Tackle. After loading the bait well, we headed directly for the jetties. A light to moderate north wind greeted us as we crossed the bay and channel toward the North Jetty.
Anchored at my favorite spot east of the boat cut, we found the water in good shape with little tidal movement. After about an hour, the tide started moving in, and the action picked up. We managed a Texas Grand Slam for the first time this year with a nice slot red, 18-inch flounder and several specks.
Before the tide started moving, hard heads were a nuisance. After just over two hours at that spot, we moved to the Bolivar Gas Wells where the water was in excellent shape, the tide moving and trout schooling.
Tied up to an old rusty gas well, we caught a number of trout, most being undersized and released, along with a mangrove snapper. At noon, we headed in with a nice catch and look forward to getting back on the water Wednesday.
