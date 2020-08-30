High heat indexes are ushering August out and likely will be around for the first few days of September. If you plan to fish, it likely will be best to hit the water very early or give late afternoon and evening a try.
Unconfirmed reports from the jetties indicate good red fish action along with a variety of other fish, including sharks and pan fish.
While anglers got a break from the wind Sunday morning, this is expected to change with moderate to strong southerly winds taking over. Hopefully, this spell of wind will end by the time everyone starts preparing for the big Labor Day weekend coming up.
We had two reports on Sunday, one from an offshore trip and the other from inshore.
Jose Aceves reported that he and his wife Juanita enjoyed a nice trip Sunday morning beginning at the Dickinson Bayou boat ramp.
Aceves said that as they crossed the bay heading towards the Moses Lake flood gate, the water was calm and in good shape. The first stop was Dollar Bay where they caught croakers and sand trout with only one 17-inch sand trout retained. The next stop was around the barges of Dickinson Bayou where they caught four reds to 24 inches before being run in by rain.
Live shad accounted for the reds, and live shrimp for the croakers and sand trout.
Jimmy Hernandez sent in the offshore report where he and two friends fished the rigs about 12 miles south of the jetties including Mitchell's Reef. Their catch was one king mackerel, seven sharks to 5 feet in length and a huge jack crevalle.
All of the fish were released except the king and jack. Whole shad was the bait.
