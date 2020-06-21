Saturday's stormy weather broke the heat trend. However, the hot muggy weather was back on Sunday.
Anglers need to be particularly alert to the heat indexes, as they are running high, and coastal fishing should be limited to the early morning hours or at night.
Sunday, numerous showers and thunderstorms were prevalent across the offshore waters, while inland, we got our share of the storms beginning late morning.
No reports were in from anglers fishing Sunday. However, we did receive a couple more from Saturday.
Josh Hemphill and Stacy Allen were among the boats fishing the rocks around the bend from the Coast Guard station Saturday and did well on reds and trout. Using live fingerling mullet for bait, the anglers from League City caught nine trout, one short of a double limit, and two slot reds.
Hemphill said sharks, mostly in the 3-foot range, came through around 11 a.m. and ended their morning of fishing. The water was in good shape, and a nice southerly breeze helped keep them comfortable.
Mack McBride, Tony Jones and Gabe Southworth wade-fished the south shoreline of East Bay near Fat Rat Pass early Saturday and landed a Texas grand slam consisting of four speckled trout, a 22-inch red and a 16-inch flounder. Live shrimp fished under popping corks did the trick.
McBride said a lot of ladyfish were in the area stealing their baits.
It appears that anglers will have to deal with unsettled weather for a good part of this week. Toward next weekend, conditions look to bounce back.
