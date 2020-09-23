Water and tide levels are beginning to recede, along with wind velocities and rain chances.
This is good news for anglers, as it appears this weekend is shaping up to be a good one for fishing. Water quality, in the form of salinity levels and clarity, likely will be an issue confronting fishermen.
This weekend could be a good one to make a late-season offshore trip, as the water temperatures continue to be warm. There have not been any offshore reports in a while, and this will be one of the first opportunities to test the waters for pelagic fish.
Disturbances in the Gulf usually scatter the schools of kings, ling, Dorado and other pelagics. However, if conditions do not change much following the passage of an event, they usually will return to their pre-storm patterns.
Before the Gulf started churning from the effects of Tropical Storm Beta, tarpon were showing in good numbers not far from the beachfront. We are in prime time for the silver kings, and it would not surprise me to see the action return with light winds in the Gulf of Mexico.
The inshore waters continue to be too warm to get fall fishing action going. Still, there should be more flounder being caught along the edges of grassy areas. This is a pattern we should start seeing soon all around the Galveston Bay Complex.
Reds should be working in just about all areas from the surf to the back bays, with the larger fish being caught around the jetties and surf.
