April certainly is living up to its dubious honor of being the windiest month of the year around Galveston. Early Wednesday, winds were gusting to more than gale force strength. As the day went on, however, the velocities began subsiding.
Coastal rip tide warnings resulted, and the bottom line is there was little or nothing taking place on the fishing scene.
A look ahead does not show much in the way of promising conditions for fishing, as a moderate to strong cold front is in the forecast for this weekend.
Prior to all of the turbulent weather, fishing was on the hit-or-miss scale. The bright spot was flounder action along the Galveston Ship Channel and especially in the deeper waters around the harbor piers.
Arnold Bronstein was among several anglers who fished the channel area and came away surprised at the action on flounder.
Bronstein and a friend fished a number of areas Sunday, and it appeared they were going to get skunked when their last stop along the Galveston Ship Channel resulted in a near limit of flounder. Four were caught with two going over 20 inches, and two undersized were released.
Large live shrimp fished on the bottom did the trick.
Dickinson resident Dante Reyes also found the flatfish to be biting. Reyes fished Seawolf Park on Monday and caught two flounder, both between 15 and 16 inches in length. Two sheepshead and a large gafftop rounded out his catch, and again, live shrimp was the bait.
