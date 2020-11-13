Anglers are waiting on a nice cold front that will bring on the action in the bays. While not as good as we hoped for this time of year, there is plenty of activity taking place across the Galveston Bay Complex.
There was bird activity in East Bay on Wednesday, just not as widespread as when the shrimp and small fin fish are moving out of the marshes and wetlands. Shrimpers are having a tough time catching bait shrimp as the warm weather has the crustaceans and other bait hunkered down in the muddy marshes.
Once the shrimp start moving into the bays, predator fish will follow, and the cycle begins.
Night fishing has been the best choice for trout lately, and for three nights in a row, the action was great around the lights. It was easy and quick limits for me of trout from 16 to 22 inches in length Wednesday night. Live shrimp was the bait.
This weekend, I am taking a reprieve from coastal fishing and heading to the mountains of upstate South Carolina and North Carolina to hopefully get in on a big run of brook trout making their fall run down various creeks being fed by unusually large amounts of rain recently.
For those anglers hanging around in anticipation of a cold front, one is forecast to cross our area early next week. Unfortunately, it appears to be another short-lived frontal system lasting only a day or two.
Still, with each cold front, the signals increase to fish that winter is not far away and to take action.
