There hasn't been much to report on the fishing scene for the past couple of days. Saturday is looking much better for those who decide to fish.
Galveston Island is jam packed with bikers enjoying the Lone Star Rally. On Thursday and Friday, I attended the Blowout Rally in Hitchcock, helping in our church's hospitality booth. I am going fishing today, praying for light winds.
I touched the other day on the question of whether anglers should specifically target flounder during the closure. I posed this question directly to Chicken Boy's Joe Moughon.
He recalled reading at one time that Sea Center in Lake Jackson received some flounder for its restocking program. Those fish still had hooks in them, and within 24 hours the hooks had fallen out and were found in the bottom of the tanks. Did they become dislodged or rust out? I do not know. Moughon suggested anglers wanting to catch and release flounder during the closure use circle hooks.
These hooks are specifically designed to lodge into the jaw bone of a fish, lowering the chance of a deep hook set. He sees no problem with anglers catching and releasing flounder.
Other responses I've received are against targeting flounder during the conservation period. There's no doubt in my mind they will be caught during this time of year. If you're using soft plastic lures, you'll catch flounder while keying in on trout and reds. Make every effort to release the fish unharmed.
Do I have an opinion on the angler specifically targeting flounder? I posed this question just to make you think. In the end, it's up to anglers to do what they think is right. I wouldn't target flounder specifically.
The only report I've received the past couple of days is from the 61st Street Fishing Pier. Bull reds are still being caught along with a few whiting. Thursday is Veterans Day, and the pier is offering free admission to all those who served.
Galveston Island will be packed with people Saturday. Have patience, most of them will leave midday Sunday. Please send in those fishing reports, good or bad.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
